Gov. Edwards expected to announce economic development partnership

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce an economic development partnership on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The governor will join several companies including CF industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream during a news conference set for 2:30 p.m.

Before that, Edwards will attend the Everyday Hero Awards Luncheon as part of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful state conference around 12:30 p.m.

