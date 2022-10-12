Gov. Edwards expected to announce economic development partnership
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce an economic development partnership on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The governor will join several companies including CF industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream during a news conference set for 2:30 p.m.
Before that, Edwards will attend the Everyday Hero Awards Luncheon as part of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful state conference around 12:30 p.m.
