Good rain chances today, another shot at rain late in the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico, at least partially tied to Tropical Storm Karl, should deliver the best rain chances we’ve seen in weeks for today. Isolated showers will be possible through mid to late morning, with scattered to numerous showers and t-storms into the afternoon. Rain chances are posted around 60%, so there’s still a roughly 4-in-10 chance that you’ll stay dry today. Mild weather continues, with afternoon highs topping out in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 12 (WAFB)

A few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will remain possible late tonight into early Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Most guidance indicates we’ll see a broken line of showers overnight along the front itself, and I’ve got rain chances posted around 30%-40% for early Thursday. Any rain likely exits before most wake up on Thursday, with decreasing clouds and mild temperatures expected through the remainder of the day. There won’t be much cool air behind this front, with tomorrow’s highs climbing into the upper 80s for many.

Morning temperatures will see a slight dip for Friday and Saturday, but afternoon highs will remain above normal, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Weather still looks good for Live After Five on Friday, with temperatures starting in the low to mid 80s and falling into the low 70s by the end of the concert. The forecast continues to trend warmer for Saturday, though, so those tailgating at Southern should plan on a rather warm afternoon as highs climb into the upper 80s. Game temps will start in the low 80s and fall into the low 70s.

A second, stronger cold front is expected to approach from the north by Sunday. With that in mind, scattered showers and t-storms will be possible by late in the day, with Sunday’s highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. There are some indications the front may slow its forward progress through our area late Sunday into Monday, allowing a chance of rain to continue into the day on Monday. But it should finally get a shove into the Gulf of Mexico by late in the day, likely allowing our coolest weather yet of the fall to arrive for the mid part of the week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, making it the 11th named storm of the 2022 hurricane season. Maximum winds are listed at 40 miles per hour as of the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory. Karl should meander in the Bay of Campeche for a day or two before eventually moving inland over Mexico. It poses no threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

