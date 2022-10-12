Experts warn parents about social media dangers amid arrest involving a former LSU Foundation employee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new warning for parents after a former LSU Foundation member was arrested on sex crimes involving children.

According to jail records, Chase Kojis on several charges including online impersonation, unauthorized use of a wireless router system; pornography involving juveniles, and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

In one case, police say Kojis allegedly pretended to be a teenage girl on social media to commit his crimes.

One group in Baton Rouge says this is a parent’s worst nightmare.

“That’s where we’re taken advantage of, because we’re not thinking on those levels,” Megan Kelly, Founder and CEO of Mompreneur.

Kelly says this arrest serves as reminder about the dangers of social media, and that even the best parents, or their kids can fall victim to these crimes if you aren’t careful.

Kelly shared a story of a mother whose son almost fell victim to a predator he met playing a video game online.

“To sum up a long story, he was actually being groomed for three months, and these people were talking with him. He thought it was a child his age, he thought they were just playing, but they were adults,” Kelly said.

She says the mom managed to find out and call the police at the right time.

”They went so far that they sent him a plane ticket to the state that they were in,” Kelly said.

Kelly said social media can be dangerous – but there are ways to navigate it to make sure you and your kids are safe.

First, she says to limit what you post. Kelly says you should avoid posting your kid’s school online, their teacher, or their grade.

Also, be cautious with hashtags. Kelly says that is an easy way for potential predators to find or use pictures.

”That is just a playground for people with bad intentions, who can just click there, and they have a full list,” Kelly said.

When it comes to your kids on social media, she says always ask questions.

Kelly says know the people they engage with online and try to get involved as much as possible.

”It’s the simple things, but oftentimes it’s the little things that can make all the difference in the world,” Kelly said. “Take the minor steps to protect and keep your kids safe.”

Here are some other tips:

Make your social media accounts private.

Also, make sure not to post a picture of your child’s sports uniform, your license plate, or home address

Experts also suggest you do not include your child’s friends in photos unless you have asked for permission.

