Driver comes forward in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run

Jude Jarreau
Jude Jarreau(Submitted)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The driver of an SUV wanted for the deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road turned himself into Baton Rouge police Wednesday morning October 12.

Walter Brister, IV, 21, of Mandeville, LA, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of felony hit-and-run.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues, sources familiar with the case said.

The Baton Rouge police say the Range Rover Brister was driving has been towed to an evidence facility for processing, a source familiar with the case said.

Brister is accused of running into 44-year-old Jude Jarreau late Saturday night October 8.

Jarreau and a friend were attempting to cross Ben Hur Road near Burbank Drive when he was hit by an SUV, police said Jarreau, a father of two, died at the scene.

Funeral services for Jarreau are scheduled for Thursday October 13 in Donaldsonville.

