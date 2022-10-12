Facebook
Dispute leads to person shot near Essen; EBRSO investigating

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded Wednesday, Oct. 12, to a reported shooting near Essen Lane that allegedly stemmed from an ongoing dispute between multiple people.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the incident started with an altercation in a beauty shop parking lot on Quarters Lake Road around 10:35 a.m.

Officials report a man and woman allegedly busted out the window of someone else’s vehicle with a bat, and that woman and another woman ended up shooting at one another, hitting the man in the leg.

The man was driven to the hospital for treatment of an injury that is considered not life-threatening, added the sheriff’s office.

Officials say everyone involved is detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

