Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DA confirms grand jury in Ronald Greene case

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten by State Police troopers.(MGN / Louisiana State Police)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton has confirmed to KNOE that his office will convene a grand jury on Nov. 10 in relation to the in-custody death of Ronald Greene.

Belton says he will present evidence against Louisiana State Troopers involved in Greene’s death.

Greene died in Louisiana State Police Custody in 2019 following a chase that began in Ouachita Parish and ended in Union Parish.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Truckstop Casino
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino; officials arrest 5
WAFB
Campus Federal Credit Union
Malik Chavis, 25
Man charged, officers on leave after police-involved shooting in Baton Rouge