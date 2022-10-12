BESE approves state superintendents plan to help improve 3rd and 4th grade reading levels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday morning the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education unanimously voted to pass the state superintendent’s plan to help get our 3rd and 4th graders back on track. Many in that age group have fallen far behind their reading levels after the pandemic.

“What we’re putting in place is a system where at the end of the year all of our 3rd and 4th graders will receive a very brief screening to determine their literacy level,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley.

BESE voted in favor of an amended version of the superintendent’s plan to help kids who fell behind during the pandemic. The original proposal, similar to Mississippi’s model, would require 20 hours of summer remediation if the student failed their end-of-the-year screening. The student would repeat their grade if they failed to complete those hours.

“So, we put out the initial plan, we received feedback, and we made adjustments along the way. One of the main adjustments that we’ve made is allowing for additional parent input”

After meeting with superintendents across the state, an advisory committee adjusted the plan giving students who fail their screening more options. Instead of 30 hours of remediation over the summer is the only option, students could instead choose to have a team of school leaders determine whether other assistance would be better or if they should be held back. Iberville Parish Superintendent Arthur Joffrion was one of those who suggested some of the changes.

“The superintendent was very open to suggestions of the superintendent’s advisory committee. Personally, I’m pleased that he was so attuned to listening to us and made some concessions in what he presented and was ultimately approved by BESE,” said Joffrion.

The two-year requirement was met with full approval from the Academic Goals and Instructional Improvement Committee.

