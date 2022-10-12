Facebook
Baker police seek person’s identity during attempted burglary investigation

The Baker Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to an alleged burglary at a gun range.(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is reportedly searching for a person of interest related to an attempted burglary of a firing range in Baker.

According to Baker police, the person is wanted for alleged unauthorized entry of a business, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.

Police say the person is around 5′11″ and weighs 135 pounds.

There are no charges at this time, according to the police.

Anyone with information that could help should contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000, ext. 1.

