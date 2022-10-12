Facebook
After Livingston deputy indicted, new documents about deadly crash released

Livingston Parish Sheriff's office
Livingston Parish Sheriff's office(WAFB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish deputy indicted for reckless operation in connection with a deadly crash was driving 85 miles per hour when he smashed into the back of another driver, according to newly obtained crash reports.

A grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 11, indicted deputy Cory Winburn for his role in the July crash. For the first time since the crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Christinia Estave, the public was able to see the findings jurors used to make their charging decision.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) interviewed Winburn after the deadly wreck. In that interview, Winburn told troopers he was responding to a call for service without his lights activated, according to investigative documents. Winburn told troopers he looked down at the laptop in his unit to check information about the call when he noticed the rear of Estave’s car, according to the documents.

LSP’s crash data analysis determined Winburn was driving about 85 miles per hour.

Both drivers tested positive for amphetamine, state police said. Winburn told troopers he is prescribed Adderall. A blood test performed on Estave also revealed she had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 percent, LSP’s documents revealed.

Neither Estave nor the deputy was wearing seatbelts, LSP officials said.

