2 Jags named SWAC Players of the Week as Southern prepares to host Alcorn State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Southern football players earned SWAC weekly honors thanks to their efforts in the win at Prairie View on Saturday, Oct. 8.

JUCO transfer quarterback BeSean McCray was named conference Newcomer of the Week. Placekicker Joshua Griffin was named the Specialist of the Week.

On the other side of the ball, the Jag defense continues to assert its dominance.

Since the second half of week three against Texas Southern, the blue and gold have allowed only one touchdown. Now, they’re getting contributions from a true freshman.

Against PV, defensive tackle Ckleby Givens was the Jags’ second-leading tackler with seven. Two of those tackles were for a loss. Givens also recorded the first sack of his collegiate career.

Southern has another huge matchup on Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Jags host Alcorn State. The winner will have sole possession of first place in the SWAC West. It is the Gold Game, so Jag fans are encouraged to wear their gold to Mumford Stadium.

