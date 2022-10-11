Facebook
WWII veteran attributes whiskey and women for milestone birthday

Chief Petty Officer Frank Masanz
Chief Petty Officer Frank Masanz(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Navy Club is recognizing a local centenarian. Chief Petty Officer Frank Masanz, a WWII veteran, turned 100 years old on October 6.

According to Navy Club members, Masanz spent 30 years in the Navy serving on 13 ships including the ship that returned the body of the Unknown Soldier to the United States.

Masanz celebrated his milestone birthday by blowing out a 100 candle, not to be confused with 100 candles, during the monthly club meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Picadilly on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

“When I was younger I chased women and drank hard liquor,” said Masanz when asked about his secret to living to 100.

