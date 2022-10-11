Traffic stop leads to drug bust in BR; Heroin, marijuana, rifle, shotguns seized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on several charges, including possession with intent to distribute, after he was pulled over during a traffic stop in Baton Rouge Monday, Oct. 10.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, detectives with the Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Stearns Avenue, off of Plank Road, and made contact with Matthew Marchand, 47.

Matthew Marchand, 47 was arrested on several charges following a traffic stop in Baton Rouge on Monday, Oct. 10. (Baton Rouge Police Department)

During the traffic stop, police say Marchand was found in possession of .2g of heroin.

Police say detectives returned to Marchand’s home and found:

16.7g Heroin

27.7g Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia including Cutting Agent

$1,310.00

1 AR style Rifle

2 Semi Shotguns

1 9mm Pistol

Authorities report Marchand had multiple felony convictions that prohibited him from being in possession of a firearm.

Marchand was booked on several charges, including:

PWID Heroin

PWID Marijuana

Firearm W/CDS

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Drug Paraphernalia

