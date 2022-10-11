Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in BR; Heroin, marijuana, rifle, shotguns seized

A man was arrested on several charges on Monday, Oct. 10 after a traffic stop led to a drug...
A man was arrested on several charges on Monday, Oct. 10 after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Baton Rouge.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on several charges, including possession with intent to distribute, after he was pulled over during a traffic stop in Baton Rouge Monday, Oct. 10.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, detectives with the Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Stearns Avenue, off of Plank Road, and made contact with Matthew Marchand, 47.

Matthew Marchand, 47 was arrested on several charges following a traffic stop in Baton Rouge on...
Matthew Marchand, 47 was arrested on several charges following a traffic stop in Baton Rouge on Monday, Oct. 10.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

During the traffic stop, police say Marchand was found in possession of .2g of heroin.

Police say detectives returned to Marchand’s home and found:

  • 16.7g Heroin
  • 27.7g Marijuana
  • Drug Paraphernalia including Cutting Agent
  • $1,310.00
  • 1 AR style Rifle
  • 2 Semi Shotguns
  • 1 9mm Pistol

Authorities report Marchand had multiple felony convictions that prohibited him from being in possession of a firearm.

Marchand was booked on several charges, including:

  • PWID Heroin
  • PWID Marijuana
  • Firearm W/CDS
  • Felon in Possession of Firearm
  • Drug Paraphernalia

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Traffic Light
Public hearing set to discuss LA 447 improvements
The SALT Expo is a day of fellowship, resources, food, door prizes and more.
SALT Expo is back, focusing on health and crime awareness for senior citizens
FILE - Voter Registration
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in-person or by mail
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 11
Staying dry today but good rain chances finally on the way