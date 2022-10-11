Terrace Avenue shooting happens in BRPD ‘Micro-Targeting Area’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting on Terrace Avenue in Baton Rouge is leaving neighbors concerned and creating worries that police patrols might not be enough.

For the majority of his life, Richard has been working on cars. His business is named The Sweet Shop and sits right in the middle of South 15th Street near Terrace Avenue.

“I have seen it before. I have,” explains Richard. “I have been on this street for about 35 years, and I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it. Someone got killed here, here, and here. I’ve witnessed about 15 killings since I’ve been here.”

On Monday, Oct. 10th, 2022, Richard saw another. Dedrick Wagner, 17, was shot to death when he came out of the Terrace grocery store.

“No, it don’t surprise me. I was sitting out on the steps, and I heard the bullets,” adds Richard.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul deemed this location as one of their “micro-targeting areas,” where they will be increasing their police presence.

“They are going to do it for a little while. They come patrol the streets for a couple of days, then after that, they are gone. You know then, they right back doing what they doing,” says Richard.

Other neighbors agree with Richard. They lived here their whole life and want the crimes to stop. However, they fear patrolling might not cut it.

“I don’t like it one bit, and there’s got to be something to stop it. I don’t know how they are going to do it,” says Hank Graham, 66.

Cole Erno believes the same.

“It 100% has to be more than law enforcement,” he says. “They’re a small percentage. Right now our community, our City of Baton Rouge is experiencing a lot of division.”

BRPD is still investigating Wagner’s death. They say officers have been patrolling the area, but they are working to do more.

“When they see you and being able to have a conversation with you is very big,” explains Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

McKneely says their goal is to develop better relationships with neighbors living in the “micro-targeting areas,” like Terrace Avenue. Hopefully, that will lead to trust and reporting to the police if they see something.

“The people that were involved in that situation, the surrounding folks know what is going on, right? So we need somebody to take some type of action to make a difference,” adds McKneely.

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting on Terrace Avenue. BRPD says it is too early to say if is gang-related.

