Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suspected burglar shot by homeowner in Livingston Parish, authorities say

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an alleged home burglary that led to a shooting.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the incident happened on Friendship Road around 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

“The homeowners were sleeping,” Ard said. “Several popping noises under their carport area startled them awake. They then learned an armed female suspect gained entry to their home by breaking their back door window. The homeowner was legally armed inside the residence and fired at the suspect who was inside without permission. The suspect was hit twice.”

The suspect in the case is Paige Clark, 23, according to authorities. They added she was taken to a hospital to get treated.

Following the suspect’s release from the hospital, authorities said she’ll be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Investigators said Clark faces the below charges:

  • Agg burglary
  • Burglary from a vehicle
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Illegal use of weapons

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Kaylen Gautereau
BRPD searching for missing teen
Episcopal School
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former student files salacious lawsuit against Episcopal School, former teacher
GRAF - FUTURECAST
Passing thundershowers Wednesday into early Thursday
Holly Reynolds
Animal shelter founder, longtime advocate Holly Reynolds passes away