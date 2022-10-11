Suspected burglar shot by homeowner in Livingston Parish, authorities say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an alleged home burglary that led to a shooting.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the incident happened on Friendship Road around 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

“The homeowners were sleeping,” Ard said. “Several popping noises under their carport area startled them awake. They then learned an armed female suspect gained entry to their home by breaking their back door window. The homeowner was legally armed inside the residence and fired at the suspect who was inside without permission. The suspect was hit twice.”

The suspect in the case is Paige Clark, 23, according to authorities. They added she was taken to a hospital to get treated.

Following the suspect’s release from the hospital, authorities said she’ll be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Investigators said Clark faces the below charges:

Agg burglary

Burglary from a vehicle

Theft of a motor vehicle

Illegal use of weapons

