Staying dry today but good rain chances finally on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little appreciable change is expected in our weather today, with perhaps just a little more in the way of cloud cover. Otherwise, it stays mild and dry, with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 11 (WAFB)

That will make it 32 straight days without measurable rain in Baton Rouge, tying for the 7th longest dry stretch on record, and making it the longest since 1979.

There’s a good chance we’ll finally see that streak come to an end on Wednesday. Tropical moisture surging northward from the southern Gulf of Mexico will get a bit of a boost from a cold front approaching from the north. With that, Wednesday’s rain chances are posted at 70%, the highest we’ve seen in weeks. We could even see a few showers in the morning, with better chances expected during the afternoon.

A chance of rain continues from Wednesday night into Thursday morning until a cold front moves through. The cooler air will lag behind a bit though and be directed mostly to our east, allowing highs to reach the mid to upper 80s. Mild and dry weather is then expected for most of the weekend, although a slight chance of showers returns by late Sunday.

Weather looks good for Live After Five on Friday as The Mixed Nuts take the stage downtown. Look for mainly clear skies, with temperatures starting in the low 80s and falling into the low 70s through the evening.

Weather should also cooperate for Southern’s home game on the Bluff on Saturday. Tailgating will be a bit warm, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s, but the game should kickoff around 80 degrees at 6 p.m. and fall into the upper 60s by the time it’s done.

A stronger cold front will bring the chance for a few showers from late Sunday into Monday, followed by a more significant cool down. In fact, we could see lows reach the upper 40s by Wednesday morning, with several days of highs in the mid to upper 70s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche. Development odds have been bumped up to 40% as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook, but regardless of whether a tropical depression forms or not, it is likely to meander in the Bay of Campeche over the next few days. And conditions will become less favorable for any further development as the week progresses.

