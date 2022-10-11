Facebook
SALT Expo is back, focusing on health and crime awareness for senior citizens

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Health and crime awareness are top of mind for senior citizens in the Capital City.

That’s why Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Community Outreach Division are excited to announce that the SALT Expo is back.

They encourage seniors 60 years young and over to come out Tuesday, Oct. 11 to the Rev Building at the Lamar-Dixon Center starting at 9 a.m.

No registration is required.

Officials said their hope is that this annual event will increase awareness of the types of crimes older adults are most likely to face and health issues.

