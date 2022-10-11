Facebook
Public hearing set to discuss LA 447 improvements

Traffic Light
Traffic Light(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will hold an open house and public hearing to discuss the LA 447 improvements from I-12 to Joe May Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

DOTD says anyone interested in the project is encouraged to view the detailed information available that’s included in the Environmental Assessment.

You can view a draft of the document here.

The public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at South Walker Elementary School.

The address is 13745 Milton Lane in Walker, La.

Officials say the public hearing will use an open house format.

A prerecorded presentation describing project location, design features, impacts, schedule, and right-of-way requirements will run continuously, and project team representatives from DOTD and the engineering consultant (APTIM) will be present to answer questions.

