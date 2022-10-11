Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

People with state marijuana possession charges are still not off the hook after Biden’s federal pardons

Marijuana possession charges are still not off the hook
Marijuana possession charges are still not off the hook(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that President Biden has pardoned all marijuana possession charges at the federal level, what will that mean for those here at home sitting with state-level charges?

The much-anticipated move from the White House comes just weeks before the midterm elections. People here at home with those state-level offenses will still need to wait for the state to figure out what their next move will be, according to officials.

“No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” said President Biden in a White House video on social media last week.

President Biden is reportedly pushing the U.S. closer to decriminalization of marijuana by using executive powers to pardon all prior federal possession offenses for marijuana. He’s also asked state governors to take similar action.

Officials say a move supported by Governor John Bel Edwards.

“That conviction should not prevent you from having access to employment, to housing, to education, and so-forth. We know that those convictions can have that result. So, I think he did the right thing,” said Governor Edwards to reporters last week.

Though the president and the governor may be in agreement, Governor Edwards says due to the way our state constitution is written, he does not have the power the president thinks he has.

“Because the way our state constitution is written, people with simple marijuana convictions have to go through the same kind of process that somebody who’s trying to get a pardon for what we would consider a much more serious crime has to go through,” Peter Robins-Brown with Louisiana Progress said.

Robins-Brown says it’s a multi-step process, often even a multi-year process. It would need to be signed off by the parole board and be met with recommendations.

“In order to get that in front of the governor where he could do that, people with these kinds of convictions would have to go through a pretty extensive bureaucratic process,” Robins-Brown added.

According to officials, even with the trend of legalization and pardons becoming more inevitable by the year, there’s still a stigma around cannabis here at home.

We spoke with 3 three people with prior state possession offenses, and none of them felt comfortable talking on camera.

“I think if we were to talk about another type of legal medicine in Louisiana, if this was a story about Insulin, people wouldn’t have a problem coming out on camera and talking about whatever issue they might be dealing with,” Robins-Brown continued.

The president is also reportedly ordering a review of whether marijuana should be a schedule 1 drug. Which opens many doors for the state’s medical marijuana program to expand even more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
At least 5 injured in head-on crash involving vehicle allegedly fleeing law enforcement
GRAF - FUTURECAST
Passing t-showers Wednesday into early Thursday; TS Karl forms in extreme southern Gulf
Bruce R. Legassie, 47, of DeRidder was arrested on October 11 by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s...
DeRidder man charged with 5,000 counts of child pornography
Episcopal School
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former student files salacious lawsuit against Episcopal School, former teacher