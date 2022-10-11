Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

The Uvalde schools leaders announced his retirement after new details are released about the...
Uvalde superintendent retires
The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy...
La. Dept. of Insurance approves 63% Citizens rate increase
FILE - Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., at a hearing May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington....
Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis
A man was arrested on several charges on Monday, Oct. 10 after a traffic stop led to a drug...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in BR; Heroin, marijuana, rifle, shotguns seized