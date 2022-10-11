Mary Bird Perkins offering free health screenings in north BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will be offering free health screenings in north Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Star Hill Baptist Church, you can stop by Star Hill Baptist Church to get a free breast or colorectal cancer screening.

The address is 1400 N. Foster Drive.

Appointments are required for all screenings.

TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL (225) 425-8034.

If an abnormality is found, a nurse navigator will assist screening participants with next steps.

Take-home colorectal cancer screening kits will be distributed at colorectal cancer screening appointments. Men and women who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are eligible. This does not replace a medical examination or other screening procedures.

Screenings are free if you have not been screened within the last 12 months.

Insurance will be billed for mammograms.

