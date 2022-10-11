Facebook
At least 5 injured in head-on crash involving vehicle allegedly fleeing law enforcement

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed they are on the scene of a head-on collision that left at least five people injured in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

According to Louisiana State Police, they are investigating a crash on LA 16 near the Colyell Creek Bridge.

Officials say the crash happened after law enforcement from an unknown agency attempted to stop the driver for speeding. The driver attempted to evade law enforcement by passing several vehicles at which point they struck one head-on, added officials.

Multiple people suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate, according to LSP.

Officials say multiple units are on the scene, including a helicopter, with another on the way.

A witness said the vehicle being chased had multiple people inside.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

