JACQUES TALK: Danny Wuerffel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Danny Wuerffel is a college football legend, playing for the Florida Gators from 1993-96.

Wuerffel won The Heisman Trophy during the Gators’ national championship season of 1996, eventually being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

During this chat, Wuerffel discusses the LSU at Florida contest coming up in Gainesville, the two head coaches in the game, his experiences playing against LSU, what it was like to play for Steve Spurrier, his time with the New Orleans Saints (including the backward helmet) and much more.

