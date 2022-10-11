Facebook
To grow force, sheriff lifts living requirement for aspiring correctional officers

By Alece Courville
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre wants to grow his staff. He says he wants more manpower and boots inside the jail.

That is why he is lifting living requirements for individuals in the surrounding parishes who are interested in starting a career as a correctional officer.

“It’s been challenging times in law enforcement throughout the country. One place we’ve been doing great is in patrol and detective division. The challenge is in corrections,” said Webre.

This is the first time the sheriff’s office has done something like this.

The sheriff says he is just taking a page out of the book from neighboring law enforcement agencies.

”We want to do the same thing and have a wider pool. We want to see if we can entice them with a good salary and benefits and a career in law enforcement,” Webre explained.

The shifts inside the jail are currently one or two deputies short.

By lifting the living requirement, he hopes to add more staff while also making sure current staff continue to get the necessary training and benefits.

”We are in the middle of what we think is an industrial corridor. We are well-funded here, so we pay competitively,” said Webre.

Sheriff Webre says he can’t point exactly to what the hiring problem is or where it originated from but says he is making evident the changes he wants for the jail and its staff.

“We have a new warden there. We also have an agreement with parish government about maintenance there as well,” said Webre.

For additional information about the hiring process, click here.

