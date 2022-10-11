Facebook
Grand jury indicts Livingston Parish deputy in connection with deadly crash

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(AP Images)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish grand jury decided on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to formally charge a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy in connection with a deadly crash from July.

The grand jury returned an indictment for careless operation for Livingston Parish Deputy Cory Winburn in the crash that killed Christinia Estave, 33. Winburn will now receive a traffic citation for that charge.

Louisiana State Police said the deputy slammed into the back of her car, which was stopped in the left lane of LA 16 near LA 64 in Denham Springs, on July 15.

LSP added that the deputy was in his marked unity responding to a call for service at the time of the crash.

Neither Estave nor the deputy was wearing seatbelts, LSP officials said. First responders took Estave to the hospital where she later died and the deputy was treated for minor injuries, officials added.

