Gonzales Christmas Parade bans music on floats, vehicles

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Leaders have banned music from being played on floats and vehicles during the 2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade.

The announcement was made by the Jambalaya Festival Association.

Organizers said the parade is family oriented and that action will be taken against anyone who refuses to follow the rules.

Marching bands and the Coca Cola truck carrying Santa Claus are exceptions to the ban and will be allowed to play music during the parade, according to organizers.

The parade has faced several issues in past years. The public expressed concerns about the music coming from floats during the 2021 event. The parade also made headlines after a well-known DJ named Quincy Davis, 36, fell from a float and was killed.

Leaders said they will provide updates on rules and regulations as the parade nears.

