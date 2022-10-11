EBRSO: Vaping items stolen from gas station

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sherrif’s Office are searching for two males accused of stealing vaping items from a gas station, according to investigators.

They said the alleged crime happened at the Kangaroo Express on Jefferson Highway around midnight on Monday, Oct. 10.

According to investigators, the pair is accused of shattering the front window of the building before making off with the vaping items.

Anyone with details that may be able to help investigators in the case is asked to contact the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Captial Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.

