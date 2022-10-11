Facebook
EBR students receive 500 iPads as part of ‘BRidging the Gap’ initiative

EBR students receive 500 iPads as part of 'BRidging the Gap' initiative
(wafb)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least 500 students in East Baton Rouge Parish have received iPads as part of the new “BRidging the Gap” initiative.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System partnered with 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge for the initiative. They hope the technology will help bridge the literacy and technology gap for underserved students.

“The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge are truly excited to work alongside our local school district,” said Michael Adams, president and chairman of the organization. “We are committed to providing resources and leading the conversation toward solving a component of literacy that is affected due to technological barriers.”

In addition to the technology aspect of the initiative, the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will offer mentoring opportunities to Baton Rouge area students.

“We are thrilled to launch this initiative to provide support to our students as we work to remove barriers to learning through Apple products and mentorship from 100 Black Men,” said EBR Schools Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse. “This access to creativity and learning tools and mentorship will undoubtedly prove beneficial to our students as we tackle the digital divide that affects learning head-on.”

