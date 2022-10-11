Downtown BR developments discussed during meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders discussed several developments in downtown Baton Rouge during a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Downtown Development District gathering addressed new details about the Old Governor’s Mansion, the Capital Area Transit System, and the USS Kidd museum.

The Old Governor’s Mansion is in the process of getting a facelift. The work includes cleaning and new wallpaper. The building remains open for tours Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Officials with CATS said planning continues on a new Bus Rapid Transit System to streamline mass transit through Plank Road from North Baton Rouge into downtown Baton Rouge. Crews are expected to break ground on a North Transit Center soon, and construction on the project will run through 2023.

Leaders also spoke about the Touchdown TRAX service during home LSU football games. The service from CATS takes fans from downtown Baton Rouge to Tiger Stadium and comes at a $10 cost for a round trip. The service runs three hours before kickoff.

Meanwhile, the USS Kidd museum has welcomed a new director. Park Stephenson began serving in the role on Monday, Oct. 10. The museum is open to the public daily between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

