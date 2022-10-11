Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Downtown BR developments discussed during meeting

Explore Downtown Baton Rouge with this unique offering
(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders discussed several developments in downtown Baton Rouge during a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Downtown Development District gathering addressed new details about the Old Governor’s Mansion, the Capital Area Transit System, and the USS Kidd museum.

The Old Governor’s Mansion is in the process of getting a facelift. The work includes cleaning and new wallpaper. The building remains open for tours Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Officials with CATS said planning continues on a new Bus Rapid Transit System to streamline mass transit through Plank Road from North Baton Rouge into downtown Baton Rouge. Crews are expected to break ground on a North Transit Center soon, and construction on the project will run through 2023.

Leaders also spoke about the Touchdown TRAX service during home LSU football games. The service from CATS takes fans from downtown Baton Rouge to Tiger Stadium and comes at a $10 cost for a round trip. The service runs three hours before kickoff.

Meanwhile, the USS Kidd museum has welcomed a new director. Park Stephenson began serving in the role on Monday, Oct. 10. The museum is open to the public daily between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

In addition to the reunion, the band has announced that they will release a new single on...
Blink-182 announce reunion with singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge; release new single and tour dates
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, Oct. 11
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, Oct. 11
The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy...
La. Dept. of Insurance approves 63% Citizens rate increase
A man was arrested on several charges on Monday, Oct. 10 after a traffic stop led to a drug...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in BR; Heroin, marijuana, rifle, shotguns seized