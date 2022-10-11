Cream of Oyster Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is difficult to find an early restaurant menu from New Orleans that does not feature a milk-based oyster soup, appetizer or entrée. In days gone by, rather than cooking oyster soups with an oil-based brown roux, most Creole chefs made oyster soups with a milk-based white roux.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 dozen fresh-shucked oysters

2 cups oyster liquid

1-quart heavy whipping cream

½ cup melted butter

1 cup minced onions

½ cup minced celery

½ cup minced bell peppers

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 bay leaf

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

Salt and ground white pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup minced parsley

6 pats unsalted butter

Method:

Have your seafood supplier shuck 3 dozen oysters then strain and package 2 cups of oyster liquid. If this liquid is not available, purchase 1 dozen extra oysters and purée with 1 cup of cold water. Set aside. In a heavy-bottomed saucepot, the heat melted butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic and sauté 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add bay leaf and oysters then sauté 2–3 minutes. Add oyster liquid and green onions, stirring well to incorporate. Bring to a boil and cook until oysters are puffed and curled around the edges. Oysters will render their natural liquid into the pot. Add cream and return to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season lightly with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. When ready to serve, remove the bay leaf. Place 6 ounces of cream soup in each hot soup bowl along with 6 oysters. Sprinkle with parsley and top with 1 pat butter, which will slowly melt into the soup.

