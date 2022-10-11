Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cream of Oyster Soup

Stirrin' It Up: Cream of Oyster (Oct. 11, 2022).
By Chef John Folse
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is difficult to find an early restaurant menu from New Orleans that does not feature a milk-based oyster soup, appetizer or entrée. In days gone by, rather than cooking oyster soups with an oil-based brown roux, most Creole chefs made oyster soups with a milk-based white roux.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 dozen fresh-shucked oysters

2 cups oyster liquid

1-quart heavy whipping cream

½ cup melted butter

1 cup minced onions

½ cup minced celery

½ cup minced bell peppers

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 bay leaf

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

Salt and ground white pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup minced parsley

6 pats unsalted butter

Method:

Have your seafood supplier shuck 3 dozen oysters then strain and package 2 cups of oyster liquid. If this liquid is not available, purchase 1 dozen extra oysters and purée with 1 cup of cold water. Set aside. In a heavy-bottomed saucepot, the heat melted butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic and sauté 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add bay leaf and oysters then sauté 2–3 minutes. Add oyster liquid and green onions, stirring well to incorporate. Bring to a boil and cook until oysters are puffed and curled around the edges. Oysters will render their natural liquid into the pot. Add cream and return to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season lightly with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. When ready to serve, remove the bay leaf. Place 6 ounces of cream soup in each hot soup bowl along with 6 oysters. Sprinkle with parsley and top with 1 pat butter, which will slowly melt into the soup.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Cream of Oyster
Stirrin' It Up: Bratwurst and Potato Stew (Oct. 6, 2022).
Bratwurst and Potato Stew
Bratwurst and Potato Stew
Stirrin' It Up: Shrimp Pasta Bake (Oct. 4, 2022).
Shrimp Pasta Bake