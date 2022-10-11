BRPD searching for missing teen
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.
Kaylen Gautereau, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Alello Drive area of Baton Rouge, police said. They added she is 5-foot-4 and weighs 115 pounds. The teen has blonde hair and green eyes, according to police.
Police are asking anyone with details about her whereabouts to contact them at (225) 389-2000.
