Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD searching for missing teen

Kaylen Gautereau
Kaylen Gautereau(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

Kaylen Gautereau, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Alello Drive area of Baton Rouge, police said. They added she is 5-foot-4 and weighs 115 pounds. The teen has blonde hair and green eyes, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with details about her whereabouts to contact them at (225) 389-2000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Episcopal School
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former student files salacious lawsuit against Episcopal School, former teacher
Suspected burglar shot by homeowner in Livingston Parish, authorities say
GRAF - FUTURECAST
Passing thundershowers Wednesday into early Thursday
Holly Reynolds
Animal shelter founder, longtime advocate Holly Reynolds passes away