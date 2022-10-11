Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Donaldsonville on Monday night Oct. 10.

It happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard Streets around 9:30 p.m.

Officials found the victim dead at the scene, and one person is in custody.

There is no word yet on a motive in this case.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

Call CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP if you have any additional information that can help investigators.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau

Latest News

The federal government says Baton Rouge needs to fix its storm water system immediately or...
City-Parish officials asked to sign NDAs from the federal government amid proposal for Stormwater Utility Fee
The federal government says Baton Rouge needs to fix its stormwater system immediately or...
City-Parish officials asked to sign NDAs from federal government amid proposal for Stormwater fee
A new feature film named “The Mascot” is set to film at Louisiana State University in the fall,...
LSU Mike the Tiger mascot to star in feature film, report says
An East Baton Rouge Parish jury found a man guilty on Monday, Oct. 10, for the death of a...
Man found guilty of manslaughter in death of Zachary firefighter/reserve officer - clipped version