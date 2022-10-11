Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Donaldsonville on Monday night Oct. 10.
It happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard Streets around 9:30 p.m.
Officials found the victim dead at the scene, and one person is in custody.
There is no word yet on a motive in this case.
The identity of the victim has not been released yet.
Call CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP if you have any additional information that can help investigators.
