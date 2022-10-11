Facebook
Animal shelter founder, longtime advocate Holly Reynolds passes away

A woman who’s been fighting for animals in need for the past 60 years was celebrated on Wednesday, July 14.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society announced the passing of its founder and longtime animal advocate.

According to the Baton Rouge animal shelter, Holly Reynolds died at the age of 103.

The shelter said that Reynolds founded CAAWS in 1979 and offered her support throughout her lifetime. The shelter added that she saw the desperate need for a nonprofit organization to fill the space left behind by the closing of the only Baton Rouge area humane society at the time.

“We are forever grateful for her hard work and tenacity in helping animals in our city, state, region, and country,” the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society said. “We have no doubt she is being greeted at the Rainbow Bridge by the endless number of animals she helped save.”

Reynolds was honored in 2021 through the passing of a resolution during the legislative session. Governor John Bel Edwards later signed the resolution.

RELATED STORY: Gov. signs bill in honor of 102-year-old animal advocate

During her lifetime, Reynolds founded three organizations in total to help rescued stray dogs and cats.

