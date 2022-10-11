Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.(Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday night while on duty.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.

She served at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for more than a year before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Kelvin Burgett from Arizona was driving westbound on 29th Street North when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Carter’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.

Burgett was taken to a hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

No further information about the crash was available.

Sedgwick County is located in central Kansas and encompasses the city of Wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving
King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, according to Buckingham...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case