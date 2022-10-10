Facebook
Zachary shed fire under investigation

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Zachary Fire Department are investigating the cause of a shed fire that happened overnight.

According to officials, just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Zachary fire units along with the Baker Fire Department were dispatched to the 5500 block of Hillcrest Drive, near Zachary-Slaughter Highway.

The department says crews arrived on scene to find a shed on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly get things under control.

The fire remains under investigation.

