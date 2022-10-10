Facebook
Voter registration deadline approaching in La. for Nov. 8 election

FILE - Voter Registration
FILE - Voter Registration(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several important deadlines are approaching for Louisiana voters.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the in-person or by mail registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The deadline to register through the GeauxVote online registration system is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Officials say the deadlines are for residents who have never registered to vote and voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

You can check your registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at your parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, at public assistance agencies and disability services offices; or by mail.

Louisianians can also utilize the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30), from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call the Elections Hotline at 800.883.2805.

