Volunteer Ascension to host supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Volunteer Ascension is collecting disaster relief supplies on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to send to areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Items will be collected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lamar Dixon drive-thru under Barn 7, behind the Rev building, according to Volunteer Ascension.
Officials say they need adult and baby diapers, tarps, baby wipes, 5-gallon buckets, cleaning supplies, work gloves, non-perishable food and snacks, and canned goods.
To donate money, click here.
RELATED: Baton Rouge Constable collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian survivors
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.