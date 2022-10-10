Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Volunteer Ascension to host supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief
Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief(Volunteer Ascension)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Volunteer Ascension is collecting disaster relief supplies on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to send to areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Items will be collected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lamar Dixon drive-thru under Barn 7, behind the Rev building, according to Volunteer Ascension.

Officials say they need adult and baby diapers, tarps, baby wipes, 5-gallon buckets, cleaning supplies, work gloves, non-perishable food and snacks, and canned goods.

To donate money, click here.

Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief
Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief(Volunteer Ascension)

RELATED: Baton Rouge Constable collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian survivors

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

BRPD unit (generic).
Police investigating fatal shooting on Terrace Avenue
Police say Toby Taylor, 28, died from his gunshot injuries.
Interstate shooting over the weekend leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
More than 130,000 women receiving Breast Cancer screenings thanks to Medicaid
Gov. Edwards issues a statement on more than 130,000 women receiving breast cancer screenings thanks to Medicaid expansion
$2 million grant advancing equitable care in North Baton Rouge
High temps next 7 days
Cold front brings mid week chance for rain