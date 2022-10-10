Volunteer Ascension to host supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Volunteer Ascension is collecting disaster relief supplies on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to send to areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Items will be collected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lamar Dixon drive-thru under Barn 7, behind the Rev building, according to Volunteer Ascension.

Officials say they need adult and baby diapers, tarps, baby wipes, 5-gallon buckets, cleaning supplies, work gloves, non-perishable food and snacks, and canned goods.

To donate money, click here.

Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief (Volunteer Ascension)

