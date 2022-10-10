Man found guilty of manslaughter in death of Zachary firefighter/reserve officer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish jury found a man guilty on Monday, Oct. 10, for the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter.
The jury found Albert Franklin guilty of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Lawton, 41, who was killed while trying to serve a warrant to Franklin in a Walmart parking lot on March 12, 2018.
In Louisiana, a conviction on a charge of manslaughter carries a sentence of 15 to 40 years in prison. A sentencing date has been set for Jan. 13, 2023.
RELATED STORIES:
- Testimony begins in trial of man accused of killing firefighter/reserve officer; jurors see graphic crime scene
- Defendant gets second shot to suppress confession in Zachary firefighter’s killing
- Honoring ‘double hero’ Christopher Lawton
- Zachary officer killed in hit and run in Walmart parking lot
Lawton was killed while undercover at the Walmart with another officer attempting to serve a felony drug-related warrant. He was pinned between the U-Haul truck and a grocery cart receptacle as the killer attempted to flee. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Lawton was the first police officer in the history of Zachary’s department to be killed in the line of duty.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.