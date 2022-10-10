Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement

FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is shown on July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers last May has announced his retirement, according to reports.

Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell announced his retirement Monday on his wife’s Facebook page, saying he would remain in office throughout this school year until the school board hires his successor.

Harrell, the Uvalde school board and other school district officials have faced heavy criticism over the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre.

The Uvalde school board was scheduled to discuss Harrell’s retirement plans at a meeting Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

High temps next 7 days
Cold front brings mid week chance for rain
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Bradney McGary of Hammond, 17, is one of four teens booked with second-degree murder in...
Six more arrests announced in connection to killing of 16-year-old in Hammond
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed and another injured in a shooting...
1 dead, 1 injured in I-12 shooting; incident not random, according to police