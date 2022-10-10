Facebook
LSU PD investigating after multiple cars broken into during football game

LSU Police Department
LSU Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The roar of Tiger Stadium can be shocking but so is a loss on and off the field. As LSU took on Tennessee Saturday morning, thieves were helping themselves to items inside fans’ vehicles.

Brittney says she and her husband arrived on campus around 9:30 a.m. parked and walked to the game. When the game was over and they got back to their vehicle, her windows were busted and her wallet was gone.

“It’s a mess. I have no driver’s license, no debit card. They used my card at the Port Allen Walmart for over $1,300. They left me with $31 in my account. I can’t do anything until tomorrow and my car has no windows,” Brittney explained.

She called 9-1-1 numerous times.

“They said I was number five or six reported and that is when we noticed the vehicle in front of me was robbed as well,” Brittney continued.

LSU Police Department confirmed they are currently investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that happened during the game.

Thieves targeted cars parked behind the Presbyterian Church, the School of Veterinary Medicine lot, and the gravel lot off Gourrier Avenue where Brittney was parked.

“They need more security or put up cameras. Do better. Me and nine other folks are going through the same thing,” added Brittney.

Brittney says she still has not heard anything about her case.

These investigations are pending, according to LSU PD.

