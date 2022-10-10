Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Six more arrests announced in connection to killing of 16-year-old in Hammond

Bradney McGary of Hammond, 17, is one of four teens booked with second-degree murder in...
Bradney McGary of Hammond, 17, is one of four teens booked with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a party on Saturday night (Oct. 8).(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The arrests of six more people were announced in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Saturday night (Oct. 8) at a party in Hammond.

Four suspects have been booked with second-degree murder, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The agency on Sunday identified one of the murder suspects as 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, who surrendered to authorities later that afternoon. The TPSO said Monday that two other juveniles -- another 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy -- have been booked with second-degree murder, as has 18-year-old Jaylan Williams of Hammond.

Chief Jimmy Travis of Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ office announced the following arrests in connection to the killing:

  • McGary and another 17-year-old, booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile
  • A 16-year-old, booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile
  • Jaylan Williams of Hammond, 18, booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Corey Williams of Hammond, 18, accused of starting an altercation with deputies who were processing the crime scene, “then retrieved a gun and fled the scene.”
  • Ella Bickham of Hammond, 64, booked with obstruction of justice-evidence tampering
  • Another 17-year-old boy, booked with principal to second-degree murder

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

High temps next 7 days
Cold front brings mid week chance for rain
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed and another injured in a shooting...
1 dead, 1 injured in I-12 shooting; incident not random, according to police
Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire.
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say