Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location

(KVLY)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”

The business cited multiple reasons for closing the restaurant, including deciding to no longer operate their business in a building they do not own, and wanting to continue to grow and add more menu concepts to their ghost kitchen.

Caliente’s Central location on Wax Road will reportedly remain open, as well as its catering business and food truck.

