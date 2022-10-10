Police investigating fatal shooting on Terrace Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a fatal shooting Monday morning.

A spokesman with the department confirmed the shooting happened near S. 15th Street and Terrace Avenue on Oct. 10.

The coroner’s office along with the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Homicide Division were called to the scene.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

