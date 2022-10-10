Month-long dry spell could come to an end this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure ridging into the region from the northeast will result in at least a couple more days of dry weather locally. Today shapes up to be another beauty, with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid 80s. Similar weather is expected for Tuesday, with morning start in the mid to upper 50s, followed by afternoon highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 10 (WAFB)

The pattern begins to change by Wednesday as we track a cold front approaching from the north. This front looks as though it will provide the first decent chance of rainfall in our area in more than a month. Scattered showers and t-storms are expected to develop by Wednesday afternoon, with rain chances posted in the 50%-60% range. Severe weather does not appear to be a concern and any rains will likely be modest, but we’ll take every drop we can squeeze out given than it’s now been more than a month without measurable rain in Baton Rouge and across much of our area.

The front itself won’t move through until early Thursday, meaning we could still squeeze out a shower or two Thursday morning. But any threat of rain quickly comes to an end, with clearing skies, falling humidity, and highs in the mid 80s on Thursday.

In the wake of the front, we’ll get to enjoy another run of nice weather into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine can be expected on both Friday and Saturday, with lows in the 50s, and highs in the low to mid 80s. Another cold front is expected to arrive by late Sunday or early Monday, with just a slight chance of showers along the front.

In the wake of that next front, it looks as though we may see our first true taste of fall weather. Morning lows will dip into the low 50s early next week, with upper 40s well within the realm of possibility. And highs for the first half of next week are only expected to reach the mid to upper 70s, even with plenty of sunshine.

