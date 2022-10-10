LSP: 2 killed in separate overnight crashes in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating two deadly crashes that happened overnight in the Baton Rouge area.

Authorities said the first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. They added that Steve Sanders, 64, was killed.

According to investigators, the crash happened when a Ford truck veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Sanders was not restrained and died as a result, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities are also investigating a deadly crash that happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, in Pine Grove. Louisiana State Police said Dathan Langlouis, 20, was killed.

The crash happened on LA 16 near LA 449 when a Volkswagen drifted off the roadway and struck a building, authorities said. They added that Langlouis was not restrained and died at a hospital.

Both crashes remain under investigation, according to Louisiana State Police.

