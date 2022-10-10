Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSP: 2 killed in separate overnight crashes in Baton Rouge area

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating two deadly crashes that happened overnight in the Baton Rouge area.

Authorities said the first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. They added that Steve Sanders, 64, was killed.

According to investigators, the crash happened when a Ford truck veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Sanders was not restrained and died as a result, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities are also investigating a deadly crash that happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, in Pine Grove. Louisiana State Police said Dathan Langlouis, 20, was killed.

The crash happened on LA 16 near LA 449 when a Volkswagen drifted off the roadway and struck a building, authorities said. They added that Langlouis was not restrained and died at a hospital.

Both crashes remain under investigation, according to Louisiana State Police.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

BRPD unit (generic).
Police investigating fatal shooting on Terrace Avenue
Toby Taylor, 28
Interstate shooting over the weekend leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
More than 130,000 women receiving Breast Cancer screenings thanks to Medicaid
Gov. Edwards issues a statement on more than 130,000 women receiving breast cancer screenings thanks to Medicaid expansion
$2 million grant advancing equitable care in North Baton Rouge
High temps next 7 days
Cold front brings mid week chance for rain