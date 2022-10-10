Louisiana Restaurant Association hosting ‘Oktoberfest’ event
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association is hosting an ‘Oktoberfest’ this fest.
It will take place Thursday, October 13, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Pointe Marie.
The event will include German-inspired beers, provided by presenting sponsor Mockler Beverage Company:
- - Karbach Brewing Company: Karbachtoberfest
- Goose Island Brewing: Oktoberfest
- Golden Road Brewing: Oktoberfest
- Widmer Brothers: Okto Festival Ale
- Breckenridge Brewery: Oktoberfest
Participating area restaurants include:
- Jubans—Speckknödel (bacon bread dumplings) w/ Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage, and beer mustard sauce
- City Slice—Pepperoni Latkes & Soft Pretzels
- Cecelia Creole Bistro—Streuselkuchen (cake)
- Kalurah St. Grill—Alligator Beer Bratwurst Corn Dog with Charred Red Cabbage & Beer Mustard
- Iverstine Farms—Beer Poached Brat Bites on a Pretzel Bun Crostini with Fermented Sauerkraut
- L’Auberge—German-style Meatball Sandwich w/ Dijon Mustard Gravy & Sauerkraut
- Overpass Merchant—Shredded Marzen Braised Pork Shank with Creamy Gouda Polenta
- Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux—Bread Pudding
- Country Pleasin’ Sausage—Beer braised garlic sausage dog with sauerkraut
- VIP Area: Ruffino’s—Charcuterie; and Fred’s Lounge—hosted bar
