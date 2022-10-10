Louisiana Restaurant Association hosting ‘Oktoberfest’ event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association is hosting an ‘Oktoberfest’ this fest.

It will take place Thursday, October 13, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Pointe Marie.

The event will include German-inspired beers, provided by presenting sponsor Mockler Beverage Company:

- Karbach Brewing Company: Karbachtoberfest

Goose Island Brewing: Oktoberfest

Golden Road Brewing: Oktoberfest

Widmer Brothers: Okto Festival Ale

Breckenridge Brewery: Oktoberfest

Participating area restaurants include:

Jubans—Speckknödel (bacon bread dumplings) w/ Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage, and beer mustard sauce

City Slice—Pepperoni Latkes & Soft Pretzels

Cecelia Creole Bistro—Streuselkuchen (cake)

Kalurah St. Grill—Alligator Beer Bratwurst Corn Dog with Charred Red Cabbage & Beer Mustard

Iverstine Farms—Beer Poached Brat Bites on a Pretzel Bun Crostini with Fermented Sauerkraut

L’Auberge—German-style Meatball Sandwich w/ Dijon Mustard Gravy & Sauerkraut

Overpass Merchant—Shredded Marzen Braised Pork Shank with Creamy Gouda Polenta

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux—Bread Pudding

Country Pleasin’ Sausage—Beer braised garlic sausage dog with sauerkraut

VIP Area: Ruffino’s—Charcuterie; and Fred’s Lounge—hosted bar

