Louisiana Restaurant Association hosting ‘Oktoberfest’ event

The Greater Baton Rouge chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association is hosting an ‘Oktoberfest’ this fest.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association is hosting an ‘Oktoberfest’ this fest.

It will take place Thursday, October 13, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Pointe Marie.

The event will include German-inspired beers, provided by presenting sponsor Mockler Beverage Company:

  • - Karbach Brewing Company: Karbachtoberfest
  • Goose Island Brewing: Oktoberfest
  • Golden Road Brewing: Oktoberfest
  • Widmer Brothers: Okto Festival Ale
  • Breckenridge Brewery: Oktoberfest

Participating area restaurants include:

  • Jubans—Speckknödel (bacon bread dumplings) w/ Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage, and beer mustard sauce
  • City Slice—Pepperoni Latkes & Soft Pretzels
  • Cecelia Creole Bistro—Streuselkuchen (cake)
  • Kalurah St. Grill—Alligator Beer Bratwurst Corn Dog with Charred Red Cabbage & Beer Mustard
  • Iverstine Farms—Beer Poached Brat Bites on a Pretzel Bun Crostini with Fermented Sauerkraut
  • L’Auberge—German-style Meatball Sandwich w/ Dijon Mustard Gravy & Sauerkraut
  • Overpass Merchant—Shredded Marzen Braised Pork Shank with Creamy Gouda Polenta
  • Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux—Bread Pudding
  • Country Pleasin’ Sausage—Beer braised garlic sausage dog with sauerkraut
  • VIP Area: Ruffino’s—Charcuterie; and Fred’s Lounge—hosted bar

