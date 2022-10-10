Interstate shooting over the weekend leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say one person has died following a shooting on I-12 over the weekend.

Police say Toby Taylor, 28, died from his gunshot injuries.

The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials.

Police say the 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone began shooting at their vehicle between Airline Hwy. and Drusilla Lane roadways.

Officials say the 25-year-old driver drove them both to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

The 25-year-old male has non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

The investigation is ongoing.

