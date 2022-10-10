Facebook
Pels sign former LSU star Javonte Smart & another player

LSU guard Javonte Smart (No. 1)
LSU guard Javonte Smart (No. 1)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Former LSU and Scotlandville star Javonte Smart has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez.

The Pels also signed Kelan Martin. The moves came after the team waived John Butler and John Petty.

Smart, a 6-foot-4 guard, appeared in 17 games with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat during the 2021-2022 season. He went undrafted in 2021 and averaged 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.

At LSU, Smart averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals in 92 games with the Tigers.

Martin, a 6-foot-5 forward, has appeared in 96 NBA games since 2019. He played for Minnesota, Indiana, and Boston, averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. He appeared in 30 games (one start) last season with Boston and Indiana, averaging 5.7 points, 0.7 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per contest.

