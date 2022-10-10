Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Florida a 3-point favorite over LSU

LSU suffered a deflating loss to Tennessee, 40-13.
LSU suffered a deflating loss to Tennessee, 40-13.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Fighting’ Tigers suffered a bitter loss to Tennessee this past Saturday, 40-13. LSU’s schedule doesn’t get any easier this week with a visit to Gainesville.

The Tigers enter the contest as 3-point underdogs according to Caesars Sportsbook. LSU and Florida are both 4-2 overall.

LSU is 3-3 against the spread this season. They’ve failed to cover in back-to-back weeks.

Florida is also 3-3 against the number in 2022.

Kickoff between LSU and Florida is 6 p.m.

For much more talk on sports betting, checkout the Final Bet on Thursday at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly to recap loss against Vols; preview Florida matchup
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 on the season. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Bengals a slim favorite over the Saints
New Orleans Pelicans' Trey Murphy III (25) looks to pass as he is defended by San Antonio...
Pelicans outshoot the Spurs to stay undefeated in preseason