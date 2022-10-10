First Annual “Rollin’ Out Breast Cancer Parade” held in West Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge breast cancer survivors dressed up their cars and rolled out in pink for the 1st annual Rollin’ Out Breast Cancer Parade.

An effort to encourage people to get mammograms and practice self-examinations.

Cindy Carmenia is a 4-year breast cancer survivor and organizer of the event. She tells WAFB her journey was the inspiration behind this parade and hopes to help others become more self-aware and get tested.

“The cancer that I was stricken with was caught real early because I was aware of my body and so I didn’t have to have chemo or radiation or any medicine. I did elect to have the surgery. But it is wonderful to be alive,” said Cindy Carmenia.

According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

Survivors and families used this parade to share their stories.

Sharish Adolf is a 10-year breast cancer survivor. Her goal is to push a message of perseverance to others.

When I’m giving back it just makes me feel so good. It makes me feel strong. And I think that had a lot to do with my healing, being positive about it. Just like having faith, favor, and fight,” said Sharish Adolph, President of the Westside Breast Cancer support group.

Many participants shared similar experiences with posters and encouraging messages as they passed by.

