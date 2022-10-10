Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

First Annual “Rollin’ Out Breast Cancer Parade” held in West Baton Rouge

West Baton Rouge breast cancer survivors dressed up their cars and rolled out in pink for the 1st annual Rollin' Out Breast Cancer Parade.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge breast cancer survivors dressed up their cars and rolled out in pink for the 1st annual Rollin’ Out Breast Cancer Parade.

An effort to encourage people to get mammograms and practice self-examinations.

Cindy Carmenia is a 4-year breast cancer survivor and organizer of the event. She tells WAFB her journey was the inspiration behind this parade and hopes to help others become more self-aware and get tested.

“The cancer that I was stricken with was caught real early because I was aware of my body and so I didn’t have to have chemo or radiation or any medicine. I did elect to have the surgery. But it is wonderful to be alive,” said Cindy Carmenia.

According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

Survivors and families used this parade to share their stories.

Sharish Adolf is a 10-year breast cancer survivor. Her goal is to push a message of perseverance to others.

When I’m giving back it just makes me feel so good. It makes me feel strong. And I think that had a lot to do with my healing, being positive about it. Just like having faith, favor, and fight,” said Sharish Adolph, President of the Westside Breast Cancer support group.

Many participants shared similar experiences with posters and encouraging messages as they passed by.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

'Oktoberfest' event
Louisiana Restaurant Association hosting ‘Oktoberfest’ event
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Dry weather pattern coming to an end soon
shipwreck
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
West Baton Rouge breast cancer survivors dressed up their cars and rolled out in pink for the...
First Annual “Rollin’ Out Breast Cancer Parade” held in West Baton Rouge