Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Homecoming was extra special for a female quarterback who started the game. (Source: WISN)
By Kayla Keys
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) – It was a packed house at Pewaukee High School as fans and spectators filled the stands for the annual homecoming football game.

The game was extra special for senior quarterback Ava Matz, who started the game under center.

“I know our boys at first were kind of like, ‘You’re playing football?’ But now, I don’t think they could see me anywhere else,” Matz said.

Head coach Justin Friske said Matz is a leader on the team, blazing her own trail while inspiring others along the way.

Matz said at first it was hard to navigate her role, but now as a senior, she knows exactly where to be.

“I realize my role is to speak up and to be included and to help others find their place too,” she said.

Matz started playing football in the eighth grade and started playing for Pewaukee High School her freshman year.

The Pewaukee Pirates dominated the opposing team on homecoming night, 66-6, and several scoring drives were by Ava.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
California man and brother charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying
Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Early shopping, excess inventory could lead to holiday savings